Bully Ray Details How To Heat Up This WWE Feud Before WrestleMania 41

Following her Royal Rumble win last month, Charlotte Flair decided to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Despite Flair initially looking for a babyface reaction upon her return from injury, she was met with an immediate negative response from the WWE Universe after winning the Rumble, as she was booed throughout her victory speech. Since then, Flair has reverted to her heel persona, with Stratton being presented as the clear babyface going forward. That said, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Dudley believes that Stratton has lost momentum since becoming champion, and feels there needs to be an explosive angle between Flair and herself for their feud to pickup steam heading into WrestleMania.

"What I'm learning right now about Tiffany is, the briefcase was over, not so much her." Bully said. "With five SmackDowns left, how do we get the fans, the WWE Universe to truly give a rats ass about Tiffany Stratton? ... I have this vision of Charlotte putting the figure eight on Tiffany Stratton and Tiffany Stratton passing out from the pain and this would be a segment, and then Charlotte Flair rolls out of the ring and she goes to her purse or whatever and she pulls out a pair of scissors ... I want Charlotte Flair to cut the promo about how the comparisons and now. And what's the number one comparison when talking about Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair from a physical point of view? The blonde hair." Bully said on "Busted Open Radio."