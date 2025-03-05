Bully Ray Details How To Heat Up This WWE Feud Before WrestleMania 41
Following her Royal Rumble win last month, Charlotte Flair decided to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Despite Flair initially looking for a babyface reaction upon her return from injury, she was met with an immediate negative response from the WWE Universe after winning the Rumble, as she was booed throughout her victory speech. Since then, Flair has reverted to her heel persona, with Stratton being presented as the clear babyface going forward. That said, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Dudley believes that Stratton has lost momentum since becoming champion, and feels there needs to be an explosive angle between Flair and herself for their feud to pickup steam heading into WrestleMania.
"What I'm learning right now about Tiffany is, the briefcase was over, not so much her." Bully said. "With five SmackDowns left, how do we get the fans, the WWE Universe to truly give a rats ass about Tiffany Stratton? ... I have this vision of Charlotte putting the figure eight on Tiffany Stratton and Tiffany Stratton passing out from the pain and this would be a segment, and then Charlotte Flair rolls out of the ring and she goes to her purse or whatever and she pulls out a pair of scissors ... I want Charlotte Flair to cut the promo about how the comparisons and now. And what's the number one comparison when talking about Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair from a physical point of view? The blonde hair." Bully said on "Busted Open Radio."
Bully Ray continues to present hypothetical angle between Stratton and Flair
Bully then explained that Charlotte Flair cutting off Tiffany Stratton's hair is not what he would suggest for this hypothetical angle, but would rather use the hair as a representation of the comparisons between both stars.
"Charlotte Flair takes one strand of Tiffany Stratton's hair, just one lonely strand and cuts it off, and takes that one strand of hair and puts it in a baggie or whatever. And that one strand represents that at any given moment Charlotte Flair could have taken away all the comparisons of Tiffany Stratton to Charlotte Flair ... at WrestleMania, I'm going to get rid of all of the comparisons because you are not The Queen and you are not the wrestler Charlotte Flair would ever be."
Bully continued to explain that he needs to watch Stratton face adversity, and if WWE continues to book the women's champion in a similar fashion on the road to WrestleMania, he's unsure how to relate to her character with not enough storyline reasons to feel bad for her.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.