Booker T Reacts To John Cena's Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

To the shock of absolutely no one, John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber is still all anyone can talk about. Some are still in disbelief it actually happened, others are trying to piece together when this plan came into fruition, some are debating whether it was a good idea or not to not immediately follow up on the turn on "WWE Raw," and some just can't stop talking about how much they loved the angle. When it comes to the latter, you can count WWE Hall of Famer Booker T in.

The Cena heel turn was the first thing on the docket when Booker and co-host Brad Gilmore kicked off this week's edition of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, and it didn't take long for Booker to start gushing about the angle. While Booker went many different ways with it, including insinuating that this was proof stories mattered more than "five star matches," ultimately, the most important thing was that the angle left him with a big smile on his face.

"I love it man," Booker said. "It's just what wrestling is. When you think you've figured it out, and they throw you another curveball, like this one right here. Everybody [thought] 'John Cena's going to come back and win the title.' That's what everybody was thinking about. 'John Cena's going to win the Chamber and, you know, go on and break the record.' I think that's still the story, not John Cena turning heel to actually get that...but nah man. I love what wrestling is man. When you think you've got it all figured out, they throw you a curveball."

