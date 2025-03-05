WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Details Which Version Of Seth Rollins He Wants To See

Throughout the latter half of his career, Seth Rollins has focused on taking every aspect of being "The Visionary" to the next level. Whether it's appearing in a new extravagant outfit each week, his signature laugh, or his catchy theme song, Rollins has continued to amplify his character and has remained one of the most popular stars on WWE's roster today. That being said, somebody who doesn't appreciate Rollins' over-the-top persona, is two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash, who explained on "Kliq This," that he's not a fan of "The Visionary."

"I like when Rollins is Rollins. Not Rollins with the f*****g "ha, ha, ha, ha," like don't be a character man, just be you. You've been around long enough. You just watch Phil ... Punk's just Punk, he's not playing a f*****g wrestling guy."

Despite coming across as comical on-screen, Rollins will often revert to being a serious character when he's engaged in a serious feud. For example, his rivalries with both Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and CM Punk has usually brought out a more darker side to Rollins. However, after analyzing his segment with "The American Nightmare" on "WWE Raw" ahead of the Elimination Chamber, Nash believes that Rollins should be focused on presenting himself as more authentic, especially if he's going to wear his flashy attire.

"Obviously he was more entertaining in that segment to me. I mean if you're going to wear that outfit, please be real. Don't be f*****g on top of that something else."

