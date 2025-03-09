TNA's Steph De Lander Explains The Simplicity Of Her Look

TNA Digital Media Champion Steph De Lander has really come into her own ever since her WWE tenure came to an abrupt end back in 2022. And while some of that could be attributed to her unique alliances with the likes of Matt Cardona and former "husband" PCO, some of it also due to her unique look, with De Lander sporting bangs, a face tattoo, piercings, and bright red lipstick.

But while De Lander's look may be distinct from many others in the pro wrestling game, she believes it's not that complicated. During an appearance on "Gabby AF," De Lander explained that her look is both a representation of her true self, her deciding to embrace that side of herself after she was let go by WWE, and perhaps most importantly, her trying to keep it simple for fans that might be inspired by her.

"I've always thought, and this was advice I was given years ago...if a kid is going to dress up for you for Halloween, do they know exactly what they're going to wear, or what they're going to look like?" De Lander said. "Or if a company is going to make an action figure of you, is there something unique that is going to be like 'Oh that's sick'? I don't think there's any other action figures that have a face tattoo. There might be a couple. So that's cool where...I see girls drawing STL on their face, or wearing my red lipstick, or cutting bangs and being like 'Steph, you inspire me.' That makes me feel good, and makes me feel like I'm on the right path."

