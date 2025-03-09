Lex Luger Doesn't Think There's Anyone Better On The Mic Than This WWE Star

WWE and WCW legend Lex Luger believes that Drew McIntyre currently has one of the best promos in the pro wrestling business.

McIntyre has upped his mic work in recent years, often speaking passionately and honestly about his opponents. Luger recently appeared at the For the Love of Wrestling convention, where he lavished praise on McIntyre, especially his work on the microphone, while he also lauded the Scottish star's physique and wrestling style.

"One of the guys I like — especially [because] I think he's a great worker in the ring ... I like a rugged style of work, a little bit snug, and I love what he's doing on the mic right now — Drew McIntyre. I mean, his mic skills now, I don't know if there's anybody better right now, and his in-ring work has always been really solid. He has a great look, he's really worked on his body, it's gotten better and better. So, I really like Drew a lot. I'm a big fan of his."

The veteran star, though, believes that the Scotsman should stay true to his original self and now try to be someone else.

"I definitely think he has a lot of the qualities [to be the total package], for sure," said Luger. "But I think Drew should stay Drew."

McIntyre's WWE career has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years, beginning with his 2020 men's Royal Rumble win, followed by his world title win at WrestleMania later that year. The former WWE Champion isn't in contention for a world title shot at WrestleMania 41 next month, but he could position himself as the next challenger if he defeats his opponent at "The Show of Shows," which appears to be former world champion Damian Priest.