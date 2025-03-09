AEW's MJF Explains That He 'Tolerates' Fellow New Yorker Taz

AEW star MJF has named the one AEW personality he "tolerates" in the promotion, someone who shares an important connection with the loud-mouthed star.

During his recent interview with "Sports Illustrated" to promote AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution, the former AEW World Champion was asked if he likes anyone in AEW. After thinking long and hard, MJF replied that he doesn't like anyone in the promotion. But he clarified that he somewhat tolerates AEW commentator Taz, owing to them both coming from Long Island.

"You know what? I tolerate Taz," said MJF. "He is a Long Island guy himself. He'll say he's from Red Hook, [but] this man has been living in Long Island far longer than he lived in Red Hook. This man is a Long Islander through and through. We get along. We talk about bagels, and delis, and diners. I like ... [corrects himself] I tolerate Taz."

MJF has rubbed people the wrong way in AEW, and it comes as no surprise that he doesn't like too many people in AEW. He had one good friend on-screen in the promotion, Adam Cole, whom he betrayed in the past. But he uncharacteristically spoke positively about a fellow wrestler and WWE legend John Cena recently, claiming that the two are buddies, while another WWE star, Cody Rhodes, also calls MJF a good friend.

The former AEW International Champion will have no allies heading into his match at AEW Revolution 2025, where he will face "Hangman" Adam Page in what will be only their second match against each other in AEW. The last time they squared off was in 2019, which was AEW's inaugural year.