AEW's MJF Reacts To John Cena Turning Heel In WWE
AEW star MJF, who idolized WWE legend John Cena, has discussed how he felt about Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025.
"The Salt of the Earth" recently spoke to "Sports Illustrated" about Cena going over to the dark side and claimed that he watched the show live.
"John Cena is a good friend of mine," began MJF. "I get really annoyed when people in either company pretend that they don't. Let me put it this way — yes, I was watching it. I was watching it live. It was an awesome moment, and everybody should think it was an awesome moment because it was point-blank, end of discussion."
MJF added that WWE stars will also tune in to watch AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution, asserting how it is important to watch other pro wrestling promotions to become better in the sport.
"If you are in the world of professional wrestling, if you are a top guy, and you don't watch or consume as much professional wrestling as you possibly can, can you call yourself a student of the game? Can you say you're putting your best foot forward? Can you claim to be one of the best in the sport? In my opinion, no, you absolutely cannot," said MJF. "So if you were to ask a WWE star, 'Have you been watching AEW?' and they say no, one of two things is happening. One, they're lying through their fu**ing teeth, or two, they don't care enough about this industry to study what's going on in it."
MJF called the Cena turn a "cool moment," while promising that AEW will also have such moments at Revolution on March 9.
MJF on Travis Scott featuring in Cena's heel turn
While most have lauded the way WWE put together the John Cena heel turn, some were bothered by Travis Scott featuring in the moment alongside Cena and The Rock.
MJF addressed the complaints and explained why WWE may have wanted the rapper to be a part of that shocking moment, comparing his appearance to that of Dennis Rodman with the NWO in WCW.
"Somebody might have said that about Dennis Rodman when he was standing there with the NWO back in the day. But because Dennis Rodman was there, ESPN picked it up, serious news affiliates picked it up, ones that ordinarily wouldn't give professional wrestling the time of day because they're fu**ing morons, right? They think they're above pro wrestling. Everything is pro wrestling," declared the AEW star. "So, Travis Scott being there, even though people like me, or you, or wrestling fans who've been watching it are just like, 'What the f**k is this guy doing here? I don't have an emotional attachment to him.' We might feel that way, but a Travis Scott fan who works at ESPN or FOX or MSNBC or CNN does not feel that way, and they might go, 'Oh s**t, Travis Scott was involved in this? We should talk about this.'"
MJF, though, stated that he's only playing devil's advocate as to why Scott was in the ring with pro wrestling heavyweights like Cena and The Rock. Scott, if he appears in WWE in the future, may have to be a little safer as reports have indicated that his attack on Rhodes left "The American Nightmare" injured.