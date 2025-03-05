AEW's MJF Reacts To John Cena Turning Heel In WWE

AEW star MJF, who idolized WWE legend John Cena, has discussed how he felt about Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025.

"The Salt of the Earth" recently spoke to "Sports Illustrated" about Cena going over to the dark side and claimed that he watched the show live.

"John Cena is a good friend of mine," began MJF. "I get really annoyed when people in either company pretend that they don't. Let me put it this way — yes, I was watching it. I was watching it live. It was an awesome moment, and everybody should think it was an awesome moment because it was point-blank, end of discussion."

MJF added that WWE stars will also tune in to watch AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution, asserting how it is important to watch other pro wrestling promotions to become better in the sport.

"If you are in the world of professional wrestling, if you are a top guy, and you don't watch or consume as much professional wrestling as you possibly can, can you call yourself a student of the game? Can you say you're putting your best foot forward? Can you claim to be one of the best in the sport? In my opinion, no, you absolutely cannot," said MJF. "So if you were to ask a WWE star, 'Have you been watching AEW?' and they say no, one of two things is happening. One, they're lying through their fu**ing teeth, or two, they don't care enough about this industry to study what's going on in it."

MJF called the Cena turn a "cool moment," while promising that AEW will also have such moments at Revolution on March 9.