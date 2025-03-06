Tommy Dreamer Outlines Risk In WWE Turning John Cena Heel

While the reception to John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber has been almost universal praise, there are some out there who still have questions about how it all went down. Using his platform on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer shared some of his qualms over the angle. Dreamer felt that the execution of the segment worked just fine, but the wrestler had trouble figuring out Cena's motivation.

"He won the Elimination Chamber," Dreamer explained. "So if you win, why do you turn?"

Instead of siding with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at Elimination Chamber, Dreamer suggested waiting until WWE WrestleMania 41 to turn Cena heel. Since Cena had already earned his match against the world champion, Dreamer believes that it would benefit everyone involved to wait until the biggest stage possible to commit to the turn.

Dreamer's co-host Dave LaGreca pushed back on the TNA producer's suggestion, defending the heel turn by stating that Cena's very involvement in the Elimination Chamber was a signal, as Cena hadn't won a match in years. Though he has found some success in tag matches, Cena's last televised singles victory took place against Triple H at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

Despite feeling that Cena's heel turn has come too late in his career, Dreamer acknowledged that WWE will likely find a way to make it all come together satisfyingly. He feels that the biggest factor working against them is time, as WWE only has Cena until the end of 2025, so the promotion will have to make the most out of the next nine months.