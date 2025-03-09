WWE NXT's Jakara Jackson Opens Up About Dynamic Within Meta-Four

Known together as the Meta Girls, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend have become a top contending tag team on "WWE NXT." Their faction, Meta-Four, formed nearly two years ago with Noam Dar as the leader, but Jackson, Legend, and Oro Mensah have since taken the forefront. Appearing on The Wrestling Classic, Jackson shared her thoughts on the group's bond.

"Meta-Four means so much to me," Jackson said. "This is the group that I showed up with in the start of my career, you know what I'm saying? It's four different stars put together. We definitely took it and we ran with it. I love my group so much."

Jackson stated that she's learned a great deal from each member of the faction, and the fact that they're always able to have fun together is the best part of being in it. The wrestler described their segments together in the "Meta Lounge" as some of her favorite moments as a team. In recent months, she and Legend have been gaining steam as a duo, including an appearance on WWE Crown Jewel last November.