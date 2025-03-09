WWE NXT's Jakara Jackson Opens Up About Dynamic Within Meta-Four
Known together as the Meta Girls, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend have become a top contending tag team on "WWE NXT." Their faction, Meta-Four, formed nearly two years ago with Noam Dar as the leader, but Jackson, Legend, and Oro Mensah have since taken the forefront. Appearing on The Wrestling Classic, Jackson shared her thoughts on the group's bond.
"Meta-Four means so much to me," Jackson said. "This is the group that I showed up with in the start of my career, you know what I'm saying? It's four different stars put together. We definitely took it and we ran with it. I love my group so much."
Jackson stated that she's learned a great deal from each member of the faction, and the fact that they're always able to have fun together is the best part of being in it. The wrestler described their segments together in the "Meta Lounge" as some of her favorite moments as a team. In recent months, she and Legend have been gaining steam as a duo, including an appearance on WWE Crown Jewel last November.
Jakara Jackson Talks Teaming Up With Lash Legend, WWE Main Roster Ambitions
While she complimented all her fellow Meta-Four wrestlers, Jackson shares a particularly important connection with Legend as tag partners. Commenting on the close relationship that the two women now share, Jackson complimented Legend as a leader both in and out of the ring.
"She is a sister to me," Jackson stated. "Her and I finding each other has been a blessing. We've all seen it — we've seen Lash grow to where she is now, we've seen me grow from where I was to now, and I feel like we elevate each other. We motivate each other."
The two have had several shots at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, both on "WWE NXT" as well as the main roster. While they've come up short both times, it seems likely that Jackson and Legend have a future on "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown."
"Being up there was so amazing because we got to work with those more seasoned people, and they're great, and I feel like they brought greatness out of us," Jackson continued. "Just to get that feel of what it was like, because that's the goal — that's the main goal."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Wrestling Classic with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.