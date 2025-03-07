How Tommy Dreamer Would Help John Cena Turn Up The Heat In WWE

For more than two decades, John Cena has charmed the WWE Universe with his warm spirit and signature motto of "hustle, loyalty, and respect." At WWE Elimination Chamber, however, Cena's soul went cold, and apparently to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, when he attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes moments after he clutched a WrestleMania title match against "The American Nightmare." Cena's heelish new attitude was further solidified when he dropped the mic instead of speaking to the media at the post-show press conference. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer offered up an idea to turn up the heat around Cena even more.

"If I was John Cena's people, I would have unfollowed every single person [on social media] and just follow the Rock, by the way," Dreamer said. Cena, of course, follows nearly 1 million people on X (formerly Twitter), many of them being professional wrestling fans.

In looking ahead to next week's episode of "WWE Raw," Dreamer raised another creative possibility for Cena, specifically in relation to the Steel Cage Match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. "Whatever's Cody's going to say on Friday [on SmackDown], being locked in a steel cage after the words that he just said, and everyone's now doing the finger thing if there's a third person [working with The Rock]. What if Seth Rollins is that third person and CM Punk gets locked in a cage with Cena and Rock? They beat the cajones out of him, and there's no Cody because he's not there. Then what if you night two [of WrestleMania], but probably night one, Cody and CM Punk versus Cena and Rollins. Or if you really want to go insanity, Cena, Rock, Rollins versus Punk, Cody and Stone Cold [Steve Austin]."

