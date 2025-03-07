Konnan Says One Of The Biggest 'Injustices' In AEW Is Lack Of Push For This Star

With approximately 83 men on the current AEW roster and around 39 tag teams spread across both AEW and ROH rosters, there isn't enough spotlight to feature everyone on each promotion's weekly broadcasts. Among the active roster, Hall of Famer Konnan believes that one individual, in particular, is not being utilized to his full potential. This individual is the former four-time champion "The Machine" Brian Cage, whom Konnan argues possesses an impressive physique, exceptional speaking skills, and notable in-ring dominance.

"One of the most unselfish guys I've met in the business, and he can wrestle," Konnan praised on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast. "They kind of have him as, like, a mid-card guy....He should be one of their top stars...I used to make fun of him because he couldn't talk; he can talk."

As of January 12, 2020, Cage has been with AEW for five years and has no plans to leave the company in the foreseeable future after signing a new multi-year contract in 2023. His accomplishments in AEW and ROH include being a former FTW, a two-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team, and a ROH World Television Champion. He and Lance Archer, collectively known as the Murder Machines, await their official chance at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. This championship will be defended at Revolution this Sunday against the champions, The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin), and the team they lost the opportunity to, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum).

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.