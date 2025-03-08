X: Triple H Comments On Lex Luger's 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Yesterday was a tearjerker for most of the squared circle community. It was announced that former two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion Lex Luger will be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony next month. Luger's induction was announced during a rehabilitation session with another WCW legend, Diamond Dallas Page, on February 19. Cody Rhodes, the current Undisputed WWE Champion, delivered the life-changing news to him. A video of Luger's surprised reaction was broadcast yesterday across all of WWE's social media platforms.

With numerous congratulations flooding in for the "Total Package," the post from Chief Content Officer Triple H brought another joyful tear to many eyes. Triple H, who is also set to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame, shared his sentiments on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "@GenuineLexLugerhas overcome challenges his whole career. Not only a champion in WCW and an incredible @WWE Superstar, but he has overcome challenges in life that are truly inspirational. He will now take his place as a member of the 2025 #WWEHOF."

.@GenuineLexLuger has overcome challenges his whole career. Not only a champion in WCW and an incredible @WWE Superstar, but he has overcome challenges in life that are truly inspirational. He will now take his place as a member of the 2025 #WWEHOF https://t.co/8ZVlUPHmFq pic.twitter.com/mzLgQsRcOC — Triple H (@TripleH) March 7, 2025

Many within the industry believe that Luger's induction into the Hall of Fame has been long overdue. This comes amidst controversial discussions about his potential involvement in the death of Elizabeth "Miss Elizabeth" Hulette, which was ruled an accident caused by acute toxicity from the combination of painkillers and alcohol. As mentioned, Luger now joins Triple H and former two-time WWE Women's and inaugural/two-time Divas Champion Michelle McCool as part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.