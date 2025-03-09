Daniel Garcia Defends AEW TNT Title On Collision, Match Added To Revolution Zero Hour

Daniel Garcia continues to have a strong year as the left the March 8 edition of "AEW Collision" with the AEW TNT Championship firmly around his waist after successfully defending his crown against ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty. Garcia has had to deal with Shane Taylor Promotions a lot since the turn of the new year, with Moriarty already getting a shot at Garcia's title in a three-way match that also featured Kyle O'Reilly, but the group has yet to get the better of the TNT Champion.

However, Garcia's wars with Shane Taylor Promotions are far from over as the TNT Champion will face all four members, of the group (Moriarty, The Infantry, and Taylor himself) in an eight-man tag team match on the Zero Hour portion of the Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday, with Garcia having the Undisputed Kingdom in his corner as they helped Garcia fight off Taylor and his group after the "Collision" main event was over.

The biggest question going into this match doesn't even relate to Shane Taylor Promotions, it relates to Adam Cole. On the March 1 episode of "Collision," Cole came the closest to dethroning Garcia as their TNT Championship match ended in a no contest, and before Garcia defeated Moriarty in the main event, Cole let Garcia know that he deserves a rematch for the title at a later date, something that Garcia agreed on.

With Garcia's reign currently standing at 106 days at the time of writing, he currently has the fifth longest reign in the title's near five year history. Since dethroning Jack Perry at Full Gear 2024, Garcia has defended the title against the aforementioned Moriarty (twice) and Cole, as well getting the better of both Katsuyori Shibata and Mark Briscoe, and still strives to make history with the title over the coming months.