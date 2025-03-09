Chris Jericho ROH World Title Defense Added To AEW Revolution Zero Hour

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has ruled with an iron fist since becoming "The Nueve" in October 2024, and he will look to continue his reign this Sunday as he will be in action on the Zero Hour portion of the Revolution pay-per-view.

Jericho has been embroiled in a feud with Bandido since the turn of the new year, and looked to have finally settled the score with the luchador on the February 22 episode of "AEW Collision" when Jericho defeated Bandido to retain the ROH World Championship. However, it seems that Jericho is not done with tormenting the luchador, and looks to send a message to him on March 9 as he will defend the ROH World Championship against Gravity, Bandido's real-life brother.

Gravity started making appearances in both AEW and ROH back in 2023, wrestling the likes of PAC, Samoa Joe, and the House of Black, but he would seemingly vanish from both promotions in February 2024. That was until he was brought back in February 2025 to wrestle Blue Panther on the February 27 episode of "ROH on HonorClub," and has since picked up his first singles win over Griff Garrison, and even got the chance to team up with his brother to defeat The Infantry, something Gravity had been unable to do due to how long Bandido was out of action with a wrist injury.

As for Jericho, this match will be his first on any part of an AEW pay-per-view in nearly five months. He last featured on pay-per-view in October 2024 when he lost to Mark Briscoe at WrestleDream, and has also never wrestled on any Zero Hour pre-shows in his AEW career so far. However, he did feature on ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view in December at the Hammerstein Ballroom, defending his title against Matt Cardona