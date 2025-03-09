AEW's Cope Talks Upcoming World Title Dream Match With Jon Moxley At Revolution 2025

Following his return at AEW Worlds End, Cope (aka Adam Copeland) declared his interest in challenging for the AEW World Championship. At Revolution, he is doing just that, with Death Riders' leader Jon Moxley as the defending champion. During an interview with "The Takedown on SI," Cope explained why now was the right time for him to chase the respective title.

"It's a first-time match that I don't think any of us ever [expected]. Even when I first came back to WWE, you wouldn't think 'Oh yeah, you'll get a Copeland and Moxley at some point.' It just wasn't going to be the case, and now it's possible," Cope said. "With him being the world champ, it felt like it was the time to do this thing. Again, in looking at it from the they need a strong baby face right now [perspective], it was just the right time. Again, with me and him [for] first time ever, I've always appreciated his work and his style, so I'm interested to see what that mix is. I think it's going to be entirely different than the rest of the show."

According to Cope, the AEW World Championship bout between he and Moxley likely won't be one of high-flying phenomena, but rather a "gnarly, gritty wrestling match." Furthermore, Cope sees this as the potential last world title shot of in-ring career. As such, he is making an extra effort to enjoy it, with the "noise" surrounding him being drowned out.

Last year, Cope found himself as a defending champion, namely the TNT Champion, heading into AEW Double or Nothing. And while the 51-year-old walked out of the event with the title, he didn't walk out unscathed, as a leap off a steel cage resulted in a broken tibia that kept him out of action for several months.

