Leslie Jones Attends AEW Revolution, Takes Photo With Top Tag Team Backstage

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Leslie Jones was one of the celebrities in attendance at last night's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, which took place in Los Angeles, California. Jones was briefly featured onscreen during the event, where she could be seen passionately cheering on Swerve Strickland against Ricochet. Following the show, AEW posted a picture to social media of Jones posing backstage with the promotion's top tag team.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate were in action last night, successfully defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Outrunners. That was their second title defense in this reign, which began when Lashley and Benjamin defeated Private Party on the January 22 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

In the photo, Jones can be seen holding Benjamin's title belt, with both he and Lashley offering friendly smiles that stand in stark contrast to their current characters. Since debuting in AEW last year and re-forming their WWE faction alongside MVP, Lashley has been undefeated, including a victory against Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear. Benjamin has been pushed as well, but his participation in December's Continental Classic tournament saw him take losses against foes like Kazuchika Okada, Daniel Garcia, and Kyle Fletcher.

As for Jones, recent years have seen her make appearances in movies like "Good Burger 2" and "Coming 2 America," as well as continuing her career as a stand up comedian. On television, Jones spent five years on "SNL" and had a stint as guest host for "The Daily Show" between Trevor Noah's departure and Jon Stewart's return.