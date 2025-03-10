Recently Released WWE Star Comments On John Cena Turning Heel At Elimination Chamber

It's been 10 days since John Cena shocked the wrestling world when he turned heel, attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and joined forces with The Rock after winning the Elimination Chamber. Despite fans being stunned by Cena's actions, former WWE star Sonya Deville recently expressed on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that she wasn't surprised that the 16-time World Champion finally turned heel, explaining that she expected his retirement tour to be chaotic.

"No, I'm not going to be surprised by anything that happens on his last year here. I feel like it's got to be big and it's got to be surprises and it's got to be outlandish." Deville also admitted that she didn't watch the entirety of Cena's heel turn, as she's currently trying to distance herself from the product after being released this past February. "I just saw highlights ... I'm a really good compartmentalizer," She said. "If that's painful, I'm just not going to touch it right now ... I just think my mind needs to be elsewhere right now."

Cena is set to retire from professional wrestling at the end of this year, but according to Deville, it's difficult to imagine the industry without the 47-year-old being involved in some capacity.

"I love Cena, I'm a big Cena fan, and he's someone that's actually given me a lot of advice too. So I am excited but really sad for his retirement tour. I can't even imagine a world in wrestling without John Cena popping his head in once in a while."

Deville also explained that she wants to focus on her family going forward, as well as some upcoming personal projects that she's been working on since being released from WWE.

