Seth Rollins Talks Pressure, Nerves Ahead Of WWE Raw Cage Match With CM Punk Tonight

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins is once again in the main event of "WWE Raw" on Netflix against one of his biggest rivals in the game today, CM Punk. This time, however, the pair will be locked inside a steel cage as Rollins looks to get a win back over "The Second City Saint" who beat him back in January during the show's Netflix debut. Rollins appeared on sports radio station WFAN ahead of "Raw," and said there's added pressure on him in Madison Square Garden. He called it a mental game more than a physical one.

"We're on the road to WrestleMania, you're in the main event on Netflix, live, millions of people watching around the world," Rollins said. "And you've got the task of a cage. So you know mentally what you're in store for, so the pressure is kind of through the roof. From a physically standpoint, you have to kind of steel yourself... you have to get ready. You know it's going to be painful. You're going to get thrown into that thing."

Monday night will be the third time the men have faced each other one-on-one, with the first back in Punk's initial run with WWE in 2013. Rollins said that very few situations make him nervous after having thousands of matches across the world, but Monday night is one of them. However, he said he loves the added pressure and stress of performing at such a high level.

"Where I'm at, that's what I live for. That's what I want," he explained. "I want the ball when there's five seconds to go in game seven... That's what I want. I'm living for that, man, and this is that moment."

