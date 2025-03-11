How Bully Ray Hopes John Cena's Heel Turn Impacts WWE Audience

It's been more than a week since John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, but the ramifications are still being felt. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained his hope that the segment will mark a turning point for the company's audience.

"Maybe this will start to get people in a mindset of allowing things to play out and give things a chance, as opposed to, 'We didn't get instant gratification this week, thus we're going to revolt and rebel,'" Bully said.

According to the "WWE LFG" coach, the promotion has been laying groundwork for Cena's heel turn and association with The Rock for some time. Bully believes that should indicate to fans that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque knows where each storyline is going well in advance. The radio host has previously discussed The Rock's appearance at WWE Bad Blood last year as foreshadowing Cena's heel turn, and Bully then added another piece of evidence to the pile.

"There was something with Rock and Cody [Rhodes], and in the background is one of the WWE eighteen-wheelers," Bully continued. "And whose face is on that truck? Who's looking over Rock and Cody's shoulder? John Cena. You can go back now and go, 'Wow, they did that on purpose also.'"

The "WWE Raw" beatdown involving Rhodes and The Rock that Bully is referring to took place nearly a year ago, on March 24, 2024, in the lead-up to WWE WrestleMania 40. If Bully's assertion is true, it would mean that the company had planned John Cena's heel turn at least a year in advance, with enough confidence to begin dropping subtle hints to the audience.

