AEW's Jeff Jarrett Explains Potential Impact Of John Cena's WWE Heel Turn

Since John Cena shocked the wrestling world by turning heel and aligning himself with The Rock after winning the Elimination Chamber, many fans have questioned what WWE could have planned for the company's newest villain throughout the rest of his retirement tour this year. Cena is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, but now that he's going to be a heel for the foreseeable future, there's a lineup of babyfaces that the 47-year-old has never faced before, who he could potentially wrestle during is final run. One person who is anticipating Cena's future as a heel is AEW star Jeff Jarrett, who explained on "My World" that he's looking forward to watching the 16-time World Champion compete against new opponents and interact differently with former rivals.

"When you pull that trigger on said heel or babyface and he jumps the fence, it has the ability to freshen up the entire roster in an almost magical way. Not just fresh matchups, but alignments." Jarrett said. "Cena's a heel ... I mean you name it, his interactions with Roman is going to be different, his interactions with GUNTHER is going to be different ... Cena being a babyface and going to heel, while he's the babyface, are there any matchups that we've missed that we should go capitalize on and should go monetize on?"

Cena is scheduled to return on next week's episode of "WWE Raw" in Brussels, Belgium, which will be his first appearance since turning heel at the Elimination Chamber. He is also expected to confront Rhodes next week, who will be under the same roof at the Forest National on Monday.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.