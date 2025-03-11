WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Reacts To 'Beautiful' John Cena Heel Turn

After John Cena turned heel and aligned with The Rock following his Elimination Chamber win earlier this month, many fans quickly began to question if his betrayal of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had become the greatest heel turn of all time. The segment was instantly compared to Hulk Hogan turning heel at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 when he joined Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to eventually form the NWO. WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff, who was responsible for Hogan's heel turn 29 years ago, has now provided his thoughts on Cena finally turning to the dark side in a recent episode of "83 Weeks."

"I thought it was beautiful. The turn itself, everything leading up to the turn ... I really admired the way the whole thing played out, it was done almost theatrically, and in fact not almost, it was done theatrically in a way that you would expect to see in a movie set ... the scene played out so well because it was so well written and conceived and it had a substantial amount of nuance to it. Body language, eyes, head turns, so many little details." Bischoff said. "Overall I would say 10 out of 10, kudos to the writers, to the producers, to the talent, who is clearly working very closely with the directors ... it was really well done."

Bischoff also admitted that he initially had mixed emotions about Cena's heel turn due to Travis Scott's involvement in the segment, but later felt that the rapper being present brought another element of intrigue to the angle.

