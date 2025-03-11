Kofi Kingston Explains Why He Trashed Pat McAfee's Coffee On WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," during the New Day's match against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, Kofi Kingston approached commentator Pat McAfee and slapped the coffee out of his hand. This resulted in McAfee getting vocally upset and referring to Kingston and Xavier Woods as "a**holes." Taking to social media this morning, Kingston took an opportunity to rub some salt into the wound.

I did you a favor. That stuff'll kill you! https://t.co/5k9RSK9SIf — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) March 11, 2025

Kingston and Woods are in the midst of their first heel run in quite some time, which kicked off late last year when they berated a returning Big E, who has spent the last three years recovering from a neck injury that may prevent him from ever wrestling again. Since the heel turn, the two remaining New Day members have been feuding against the LWO and now hold several tag victories over their rivals. However, Mysterio did defeat Kingston in singles action back in January.

The New Day's victory last night didn't come without some help, as a masked individual attacked Lee and cost LWO the match. It was strongly hinted that the mysterious performer was Chad Gable, pointing towards an LWO-American Made feud in the immediate future.

It remains to be seen if New Day remains involved in that storyline or if the duo move on to another feud. At the moment, the War Raiders hold the World Tag Team Championship and have just moved on from a rivalry of their own against American Made. With exact plans for WWE WrestleMania 41 still unclear, it may be an opportune time to give Kingston and Woods the chance to secure a 13th tag title reign for the New Day.