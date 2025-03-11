Karrion Kross Hooked Up Former UFC Champ For WWE Raw At MSG

There was plenty going on with last night's "WWE Raw" emulating out of Madison Square Garden, including the main event cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins that saw Roman Reigns return to take out both men. It also had its fair share of celebrities in attendance, including comedian Andrew Schultz, who palled around on screen with Logan Paul, and a former UFC Championship who attended the show at the behest of Karrion Kross.

Taking to X shortly after noon on Tuesday, Kross posted a video of former UFC Welterweight Champion Matt Serra in the Garden last night, revealing that he was attending his first ever WWE event with his family thanks to Kross providing him the hook up. Kross confirmed that was the case, and expressed happiness at potentially making Serra into a pro wrestling fan.

"Nothing like WWE live," Kross tweeted. "It's all about making new fans everyday & there's no better way than seeing it all go down in person."

Also in attendance last night at #WWERaw was local hometown hero, Legend & former UFC Welterweight Champion of the world:

Matt "The Terror" Serra! Nothing like @wwe live,

It's all about making new fans everyday & theres no better way than seeing it all go down in person. pic.twitter.com/vCCn4thNsz — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) March 11, 2025

Unfortunately for Kross, Serra didn't get the chance to see him in action last night, as Kross was nowhere to be seen on "Raw." This has become a recurring theme for Kross over the past few months, as he hasn't wrestled a match on "Raw" since December 9, when he and the Authors of Pain defeated The Wyatt Sicks in trios action, and hasn't wrestled at all since December 29. Since then, Kross has also seen his Final Testament stable lessen, as the Authors of Pain and manager Paul Ellering were all released from WWE last month.