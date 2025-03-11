WWE's Ethan Page Happy To Cross Paths With These TNA Stars

Since formalizing their partnership in January, WWE and TNA Wrestling have each granted a number of stars a passageway to the other's territory. Former NXT Champion Ethan Page, of course, has history in both companies as he soared through TNA's tag division years before his arrival to "WWE NXT." Elsewhere, Page spent time in All Elite Wrestling, where he became well-acquainted with the current TNA Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy, who are slated to defend their titles on tonight's "NXT" Roadblock special.

"I love professional wrestling at the end of the day, so this relationship is something that I'm a fan of. I've always been a fan of the TNA brand ever since I watched wrestling," Page told "Busted Open Radio" regarding the WWE-TNA partnership.

"I'm happy to see it happen, especially getting to cross paths with guys like the Hardys again, guys I spent a lot of time in the last couple of years with. To me, it's cool to see both sides winning. Two winning teams coming together can't be bad, but in the end, I'm always going to support the place that signs my checks. So yeah, it's very cool to see TNA jump on the bandwagon of NXT."

In late 2022, Matt Hardy joined The Firm in AEW alongside Page, Stokely Hathaway, and others. By the spring of 2023, however, Matt found himself on the outskirts of the faction, resulting in his brother Jeff Hardy returning to save him from an inner circle beatdown. The following year, Page, Matt, and Jeff all departed from AEW, with Page signing to WWE, while The Hardy Boyz returned to TNA.

