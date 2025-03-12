Mark Henry Says This Match Should Have Been The Main Event Of AEW Revolution 2025

AEW Revolution 2025 was a huge success for All Elite Wrestling, but the one main problem people had with the show was the main event. Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship match with Cope (and Christian Cage) has been universally panned, with part of the reason for that being that there was another match on the show that warranted the main event slot. That match was Toni Storm and Mariah May's "Hollywood Ending" for the AEW Women's World Championship, a match that literally ended with the words "The End" flash up on the screen, and on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer thought that would have been the perfect shot to close out the entire show.

"It should have been the main event, it should have been the final shot, it should have been the ending to a great damn pay-per-view. I would have subtracted five minutes from every match," Henry said, who also believes that Tony Khan should have done a better job at putting the match order together. "Regardless of star power, Cope as they call him and Moxley, they're stars. But that's a case where star power don't matter, when you go with the best thing, you go with the best thing."

Tony Khan himself was asked about Storm and May not main eventing the show after Revolution was over, to which he said that both women are main event stars, hence why they closed out the Grand Slam Australia event. However, he believed that any one of the final four matches on the show could have potentially been a good choice for the main event, and it was just down to making an executive decision.

