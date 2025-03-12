Eric Bischoff Explains Why Its 'Unhealthy' To Compare AEW & WWE

John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this month sent shockwaves through the industry, with many outside the professional wrestling sphere even taking notice of the storyline. During a recent edition of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff was asked if he believes AEW could execute an angle on a similar level, and the former WCW executive balked at the concept.

"I think it's unhealthy to compare AEW to anybody else," Bischoff said. "AEW is doing AEW things. WWE is doing WWE things, and they're doing their respective things in their respective universes. They're not the same universe; why would you compare them? Why would you compare a T-bone steak to — oh, I don't know — six ounces of yogurt?"

Co-host Conrad Thompson largely supported Bischoff's sentiment, though he pushed back on the food-based insult. According to Thompson, the real reason why AEW can't recreate the effect of the Elimination Chamber segment is because they don't have their own Cena, who has years of high-profile mainstream exposure, and Bischoff agreed.

"There is nobody out there who could possibly do what John Cena did," Bischoff continued. "That person doesn't exist."

Though he doesn't currently hold an official role in WWE, Bischoff has maintained a relationship with the company, making recent appearances on "WWE NXT" as well as reality series "WWE LFG." With regards to his future in the industry, Bischoff recently stated that he will continue his involvement in wrestling until he's no longer having fun.

The rest of the podcast episode focused on Cena's turn, with Bischoff praising the decision and the performances of all those involved. Cena has yet to return to TV following the Elimination Chamber segment, but it has been confirmed that he will appear on next week's "WWE Raw."

