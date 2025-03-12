WWE HOFer Rikishi Weighs In On What Former AEW Star Miro Should Do

Last month, Miro was finally let go from AEW, after having not wrestled for the promotion since 2023 and becoming frustrated with the management of his contract, leading him to ask for his release last Fall. Following his departure from the company, Miro wrestled at Qatar Pro Wrestling's SuperSlam 3 event, which was his first in-ring appearance in 14 months. However, with Miro finally becoming a free agent, many have questioned if a WWE return could be in his future, including Miro's former mentor Rikishi, who explained that "The Redeemer" should consider returning to the promotion.

"Go back home. He's experienced the vibes in AEW. He got his money right? And I'm sure it was probably the easiest money he's ever made right? The scheduling is not like WWE's, but sometimes it's not about money Joey, it's about an atmosphere. You want to work in an atmosphere where you feel like I can't wait to go to work ... Miro's going to do what he wants to do, he's a smart kid, he understands the game, he understands the politicking and the business ... he was well taught and he sees things come a mile away." Rikishi said. "He needs to be home with the WWE, cause he's just a great performer." Rikishi said on "Off The Top."

Rikishi explained that if Miro were to return as a babyface or heel in WWE, he feels that the audience would embrace him either way. Most recently, Miro has also gotten back together with former WWE and AEW star CJ Perry, formally known as Lana, as they renewed their wedding vows a few weeks ago after separating in 2023.

