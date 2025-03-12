WWE's Seth Rollins On Working With People He Dislikes: 'If The Fists Fly, They Fly'

In an industry full of necessarily large egos, it's inevitable that wrestlers who don't get along are forced to work together from time to time. According to WWE star Seth Rollins, who is currently feuding with CM Punk, getting in the ring with someone you don't like can actually be therapeutic, as discussed in an interview on radio station WFAN.

"You get to get that violence out. You get to get that anger, that frustration, out," Rollins said. "You're out there, it's just you and him. If the fists fly, they fly."

Speaking about Punk specifically, Rollins indicated (as he has many times before) that he doesn't like the man personally. However, that won't stop him from joining Punk in the ring or, as was the case this past Monday, inside a steel cage.

"We're in the conflict industry, right? And I have a conflict with him," Rollins stated. "I don't like him. I haven't liked him for a long time. We have a lot of history. It is much easier to talk badly about someone that you honestly don't like."

Rollins ended up winning Monday's "WWE Raw" cage match, but not in the traditional sense. The bout concluded with interference from Roman Reigns, who forcibly pulled Rollins from the cage, resulting in his victory. Reigns proceeded to beat down Rollins and Punk in turn, strongly hinting at a Triple Threat match between the three at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month, barring any unforeseen twists or turns in the storyline.

