Mark Henry: This WWE HOFer Made You Look Stupid Even If You Did Everything Right

It would seem exceedingly difficult for anyone to intimidate "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry, let alone make him look like he didn't know what he was doing in the ring. But the WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion apparently did have some moments where he was left looking stupid, particularly when he came across another WWE Hall of Famer in his travels.

Appearing at a "Monopoly Events" Q&A, Henry was asked by a fan who he considered to be the toughest opponent he ever faced. After thinking on it for a moment, Henry gave his answer, and in the process, explained why this opponent could at times make Henry look like an in-ring amateur.

"Kurt Angle was pretty tough," Henry said. "Like, I had big guys, I had guys that could hit really hard. But Kurt Angle was just so good, you could do everything right and still not be able to do what you wanted to do against him. He was...you could do everything right, and Kurt Angle could make you look stupid."

Unfortunately for Henry, his fellow 1996 Olympian had a habit of doing that when the two crossed paths over the years. Angle defeated Henry in their first high profile meeting in 2002, and got the better of him once more just four years later, when he retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Henry in the main event of the 2006 Royal Rumble PPV. While Henry did get a measure of revenge over Angle by defeating him at Judgement Day months later, he was unable to pin or submit Angle, getting the win only after the Olympic Gold Medalist was counted out.

