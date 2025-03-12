Bully Ray Calls These AEW Stars 'co-MVPs' Of AEW Revolution 2025

AEW Revolution 2025 has set a high bar for All Elite Wrestling going forward as the show has been heralded as one of the best pay-per-views in company history. A number of matches from the show have been cited as the match of the night, but according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, one match stood head and shoulders above the rest. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Ray gave props to Toni Storm and Mariah May for their "Hollywood Ending" match for the AEW Women's World Championship, with the two women being his personal MVPs of the entire night.

"I just want to say Mariah May, Toni Storm, bravo ladies. Bravo to the both of you, that was an incredible effort. It was fun to watch, it was above and beyond probably what people expected, your willingness to go out there and put your bodies on the line for the entertainment of the fans. Five stars does not do it justice, nor would I give you five stars, but from one of your fellow pro wrestlers, from one of the people that you could share a locker room with and be on the road with, two thumbs up from one of the boys...to me, Toni Storm and Mariah May, the co-MVPs of Revolution. That match, match of the night."

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was also a big fan of the match, particularly the ending shot, to the point where he believes that Storm and May should have main evented the show ahead of Jon Moxley and Cope's match for the AEW World Championship, something Tony Khan was asked about after Revolution had concluded.

