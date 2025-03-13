Booker T Raves About The Potential Of This WWE NXT Star

As commentator for "WWE NXT" and coach on "WWE LFG," Booker T regularly has an up-close look at many of the promotion's most promising young stars. On a recent edition of his podcast, "The Hall of Fame," Booker highlighted one prominent "NXT" wrestler that he believes has a big future in the industry.

"I want to see what Je'Von Evans brings to the table," Booker said ahead of Evans' recent Street Fight against Ethan Page. "I love this kid, man. He's got so much freaking upside, as far as how far he can take his career. He's 20 years old — 20 years old with an abundance of talent."

Booker predicted that, in the years to come, Evans is only going to increase his skills across the board, from athleticism to in-ring psychology. The WWE Hall of Famer also praised Evans' opponent Page, stating that he's sung the wrestler's praises ever since he made his "NXT" debut last year. He credited Page for stepping in and helping maintain the show's momentum at a time when the brand was losing stars like Carmelo Hayes.

Evans won his New York Street Fight against Page during Tuesday's Roadblock edition of "NXT," though he wasn't able to enjoy his victory. The wrestler was immediately attacked by the new, unnamed faction that's been appearing on "NXT" over the last few weeks.

The group features wrestlers Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin, with their aesthetic drawing comparisons to the ill-fated Retribution. Evans is far from the group's first target, as they've previously attacked Oba Femi, the No Quarter Catch Crew, and others. It remains to be seen if Evans looks to strike back at the group or if he simply moves on to whatever's next.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.