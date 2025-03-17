AEW's Jeff Jarrett Touches On Relationship With Linda McMahon

Much like almost everyone else, AEW's Jeff Jarrett never thought he'd see the day where someone from the wrestling business wound up as a member of the President of the United States' cabinet. And yet, that's exactly what has happened, with former WWE President, and one of the many defendants in the Ring Boy lawsuit, Linda McMahon currently serving as Donald Trump's Secretary of Education after she was voted in earlier this month.

On last week's "My World" episode, Jarrett and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed McMahon's appointment, almost in disbelief. But even though he's had trouble wrapping his head around it, Double J did admit that his interactions with McMahon during his stints in WWE were always pleasant. He also talked about McMahon being more powerful within WWE than people thought, insinuating that she had just as much stroke as her husband, disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"Linda was very, very good to me during some tough times," Jarrett said. "She was always very good to me. But...you always...back in the day, it was Vince and Linda. You didn't only hear 'Oh, that's Vince.' It [was] 'Oh, it's Vince and Linda.' And kind of the tag team that they were in building the entire brand. And now, all the years roll along, and she's in the President's cabinet? Stranger than fiction, as they say. But congrats. She has pursued this political world, really, ever since she exited professional wrestling. If that's what she wants to do, and she obviously does, I'm very happy for her. She is a very nice lady."

To quote this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription