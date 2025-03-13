Logan Paul Addresses Potential Babyface Turn In WWE

Currently, Logan Paul stands as one of the most hated stars on WWE television, with even his own hometown of Cleveland, Ohio issuing him a giant wave of boos recently. At first, Paul admittedly felt enraged by their reaction to him. Eventually, Paul came to embrace the hate, so much so that he never wants anything else from the WWE Universe.

"Something happened where a flip was switched when I realized how much power there was in being able to puppeteer and really artfully manipulate the crowd to play on the exact emotion you want them to feel," Paul said on the "Impaulsive" podcast, "or not, by the way, because it's a dance.

"Sometimes they're f***ing with me, they're booing me out of the building, and it's harder to get through my promos. Other times, I diss one of their favorite Superstars or the city in general. I found so much pleasure in it. Truthfully, at this point, I can never imagine being a babyface. I have no interest. I am in my pocket out there at the moment. I love it."

Most recently, the former United States Champion told fellow heat-magnet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson that his soul was for sale – much like John Cena's apparently was – on "WWE Raw." Afterward, Paul yanked Andrew Schulz from his front row seat, prompting AJ Styles, a beloved babyface, to save the comedian from an attack at the hands of Paul. Amidst Paul's own subsequent beatdown at hands of Styles, the New York City audience erupted in cheers.

