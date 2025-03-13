Mark Henry Says WWE NXT Match May Be Best Of Star's Career

The 2025 edition of "WWE NXT" Roadblock featured a trio of title bouts, a New York City Street Fight, and a match Mark Henry considers the best of Roxanne Perez's WWE career. On "Busted Open After Dark," the WWE Hall of Famer extended special praise for the one-on-one performance put on by Perez and Jordynne Grace, who previously met at last year's "NXT" Battleground.

"I don't know if Roxanne had a better match in her career with WWE," Henry said. "She should be very proud. And Jordynne Grace from Austin, Texas, shined like a light. It was absolutely impossible for them, I think, to follow themselves. They're going to have to break them up. That's how good they were, in my opinion. It was insane, the energy that both of these women gave in that match."

Last year, Perez defeated Grace with a Pop Rox moments after the latter fended off both Ash By Elegance (formerly known as Dana Brooke) and Tatum Paxley at ringside. This time, Grace bested Perez in clean fashion, courtesy of a Grace Driver.

"Tonight, we got a great finish and it was a clean finish, one, two, three in the middle," Henry said. "It did not leave the crowd guessing or in doubt. I'm sure that Roxanne will say that Jordynne cheated, but hey, that's what a good heel does."

Perez first signed to WWE in the early months of 2022. Since then, she's established herself as a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a top prospect for a main roster call-up.

