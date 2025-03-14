Nic Nemeth Wants Kenny Omega To Face This Star At AEW Dynasty

Following his title win at AEW Revolution, newly-crowned International Champion Kenny Omega is expected to meet his first challenger in the ring at AEW Dynasty on April 6. That challenger will be determined by an eight-man tournament in which Orange Cassidy and "Speedball" Mike Bailey have progressed through so far. In the eyes of former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, Bailey — who made his official AEW debut on "AEW Dynamite" this week — is an ideal opponent for Omega at Dynasty.

"[Bailey] rocked and rolled in there ... and I go, 'I want him to win this tournament. I want him to be fighting Kenny Omega.' I want to see these guys go right at it," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "Even if he doesn't beat him, holy s***, this kid just ran through a hard ass tournament, debuted, people are behind him. He's a young kid with a different look and does cool taekwondo, all these different things. We've all seen him do these things, and now you get to see it on another level.

"The first thing I saw, I went from like, 'Oh he's gonna have a good showing, and it'll be that's a cool debut and not win,' and then when he won, I went, 'I want to see him in Kenny and I want it right now,'" Nemeth continued. "I want to see him take him down to the wire. Even if he doesn't win, you've made a kid in three weeks and boom, he's in and off and running."

In his AEW debut, Bailey, a former TNA X-Division Champion, defeated The Beast Mortos in a first-round tournament matchup. Elsewhere on "Dynamite," Cassidy did the same against Herchicero. Looking ahead, Bailey and Cassidy will battle it out with two other men in a four-way match, with the winner of that moving on to face Omega for the International Championship.

