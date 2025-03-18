Mark Briscoe Thinks AEW Star's New Attitude Is Working

For a virtuoso who has been there, done that, and accumulated gold while setting high standards along the way, Mark Briscoe understands the key indicators of a future star. In an exclusive interview with pro wrestling veteran journalist Bill Apter, the former ROH World Champion asserts that, despite his brash demeanor, Ricochet's efforts are tremendously paying off in his AEW career.

"Honestly, I think it's working for him," Briscoe responded openly on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge." "It's not necessarily pleasant. It's not necessarily the guy that you want to hang out with and want to drink a beer with...Ricochet's always been amazingly talented...Now that he has this chip on his shoulder...it's almost like now he knows how good he is...He's doing some phenomenal work right now."

Ricochet has been on a roll since debuting for AEW in August 2024. Recently, the high-flyer was left with egg on his face after his rematch with Swerve Strickland, who now awaits his opportunity to rewrite history by reclaiming the AEW World Championship at Dynasty on April 6, the same event where he won it last year. Ricochet, who defeated Strickland using the unprofessional tactic of a low blow in their first match on the February 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite," stole the Embassy Robe from Strickland's manager, Prince Nana, and disrespectfully wore it up until Revolution earlier this month. He now can earn another number one contender's shot, but this time for Kenny Omega's AEW International Championship, should he defy the odds and win the entire Eliminator Tournament. With confidence on his side, Ricochet might find this tournament to be a walk in the park, arrogantly razzing at the end with a triumphant, "A-HA!"

