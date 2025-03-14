Lex Luger Details WWE Subterfuge Around Hall Of Fame Announcement

For the last year, WWE Hall of Famer and DDP Yoga program founder Diamond Dallas Page has led workouts with former wrestler Lex Luger, who is partially paralyzed, in an effort to improve his mobility. Recently, one of those workouts came with the added presence of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who informed Luger of his upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. According to Luger, Rhodes' presence and news delivery came as a genuine surprise, as he, DDP, and WWE successfully tricked Luger en route to the announcement.

"I was doing my weekly workout with Dallas, and man, did I get set up. The film crew from WWE was coming through Atlanta," Luger recalled on the "83 Weeks" podcast. "They had been in Charlotte interviewing Arn [Anderson]. They're doing a thing on the Four Horsemen. They said 'Lex, we need some footage of you.' The Horsemen I know were coming to town on Wednesday, two weeks ago.

"I go 'Okay well, I have a workout with DDP on Wednesday.' They had it about the same time. I go 'If you could talk to Dallas, I don't want to stand him up on his workout.' They go 'I'll tell you what, we'll come to his house and do it. Will that work?' I go 'Well yeah, if it's okay with him. It's his house here in Atlanta.'"