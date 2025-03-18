Booker T Reacts To Lex Luger WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement

Lex Luger was recently announced as one of 2025's many esteemed Hall of Fame inductees, and fellow Hall of Famer Booker T has some complimentary words for the WCW staple. On a recent episode of Reality of Wrestling, the two-time the two-time Hall of Famer offered his congratulations and some insight on Luger's induction.

"It's a no brainer for me," Booker began. "You know, Lex being in the Hall of Fame — I'm glad. I'm really happy to see him actually get the nod, because he did a hell of a lot for the business."

Booker mentioned "holding grudges" as a part of the professional wrestling business, and speculated that bad blood may play a key role in preventing certain influential wrestlers from being immortalized into WWE's acclaimed history books. Booker applauded Luger as "deserving" of his Hall of Fame induction.

"He's been such a stand-up dude, man," Booker praised. "Even going through what he's been going through — I give him so much freaking credit, because he could be bitter, he could be mad at the world. Every time I've see Lex Luger, he always has nothing but a smile on his face."

A spinal cord injury in 2007 left Luger partially paralyzed and reliant on a wheelchair, but years of mobility training from fellow WWE Hall of Famer "Diamond" Dallas Page have allowed him to regain the ability to stand without assistance. Luger was first informed of his upcoming Hall of Fame induction during one of his weekly sessions with Page, when WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes arrived to inform "The Total Package," one of the late Dusty Rhodes' colleagues, of his historic achievement.

Luger will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Michelle McCool, and other yet-to-be-announced figures on April 18, in Las Vegas.