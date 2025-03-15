Backstage News On Internal Reaction To WWE NXT Roadblock, One TNA Star In Particular

This past Tuesday's "WWE NXT" Roadblock was, to quote Jacob Fatu, "all gas, no brakes," as multiple championship challenges and street fights oohed and aahed the crowd at New York City's Theater at Madison Square Garden. Two of the five matches aired highlighted the successful ongoing partnership between TNA and "NXT." In one of those two matches, the current TNA X-Division Champion Moose stunned fans with his hard-fought challenge for the NXT Championship against Oba Femi.

According to Fightful Select, sources expressed satisfaction with the event. Reports indicate they were quite pleased with the overall execution and production at Roadblock. Among the impressive highlights, Moose made a positive impression on WWE. Before this partnership between TNA and WWE, Moose had discussions with former WWE executive Canyon Ceman before his departure in the summer of 2021.

In 2023, it was reported that Moose signed a five-year deal with TNA. In an interview with "Battleground," "The Wrestling God" mentioned that this recent extended deal will be his last, as he plans to hang up his boots with TNA, a company he feels has provided him with a dominating run since he joined in 2016. His goal before hitting his last spear and riding off into the sunset is to ensure his name is synonymous with TNA for years to come.

"One of the reasons I've always stayed and never left to go elsewhere is because when I'm done and hang the boots up, I want my name to be synonymous to TNA," the inaugural TNA World Heavyweight Champion told the "Battleground" podcast. "Five years from now, once I hang the boots up, because that's when I'm planning on hanging the boots up is once my current deal is up, I want my name to be the first name that people think about when they hear TNA."