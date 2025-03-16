Possible Location For WWE Survivor Series 2025 Reportedly Revealed

As per tradition, WWE will round out its "Big Four" premium live events with Survivor Series this year, and now, we know its potential location.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is considering the city of San Diego, California as the host to the 2025 Survivor Series PLE. An exact date for the show is not known at this time, though the last two years have placed the PLE on the weekend following the United States Thanksgiving holiday in November.

Should Survivor Series emanate from San Diego, it will mark a homecoming for two of WWE's current stars, that being Rey and Dominik Mysterio. In 2018, the San Diego City Council officially proclaimed June 19 as "Rey Mysterio Day" as an homage to Mysterio's legendary finishing move and the 619 area code of the respective city.

Last year, Survivor Series, branded Survivor Series: WarGames, took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with the main event Men's WaGames match pitting Bloodline members (as well as CM Punk and Bronson Reed) against each other. The year prior, Punk made a thunderous return to WWE following the Men's WarGames in which Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso emerged victorious. This resurgence notably came before his hometown of Chicago.

Recently, WWE confirmed another premium live event homecoming for 14-time world champion Randy Orton. His hometown return will come at WWE Backlash, which occurs from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, May 10. Along with Orton, John Cena is advertised for Backlash so far.