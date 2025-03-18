NXT Star Stephanie Vaquer Discusses Choosing WWE Over AEW

After Stephanie Vaquer left CMLL and NJPW last summer, it seemed like she was initially AEW bound, especially after wrestling Mercedes Mone for at Forbidden Door last year. However, shortly after he AEW appearance, Vaquer competed on WWE's SuperShow Summer Tour last July, and eventually signed with the company in October when she debuted for "WWE NXT." Vaquer has now revealed why she chose not to sign with AEW, explaining on "Busted Open Radio," that competing in WWE was a lifelong goal of hers.

"WWE is my dream and say, okay, this is for me ... I take NXT because I really like do things or new things, but good. I don't like the fast and no good. So I say, 'okay, I need to learn English. I need to learn TV show, I need to learn American style, WWE style.' So I say first, I say 'main roster,' but change and say, 'I want to go to 'NXT' to learn."'

Vaquer continued to explain that money has never been her priority, because she was born in Chile, where there's little to no professional wrestling. So being able to compete in the first place was enough for her. She also reflected on the earlier portion of her career, where she didn't have much money for food, but training to be a professional wrestler made her happy, and would sacrifice everything in her life for the sport.

