Tommy Dreamer On How He'd Build Heat In WWE's Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton Feud

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer has discussed the ongoing feud between WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, and identified one major issue in it.

Dreamer, while speaking on "Busted Open," stated that the build for the match needs improvement heading into WrestleMania 41, which is a month away.

"[The build] Needs more. Not lackluster but needs more," Dreamer began. "I feel this is ... I would just add layers to the heat, and I would also make Tiffany cry, and almost like break character because she's so full of herself, [and] have Charlotte go so deep on hurtful words that you make her cry, like, she has alluded to it."

Dreamer thinks that the story would be more meaningful if Charlotte became a "mean girl," which could help fans support Stratton more.

"Just totally lean in to being, you know ... there's a movie Mean Girls. Make Charlotte the 'mean girl' with just all these things that are going to get people behind Tiffany. It doesn't have to be physicality to get these two women to it, to eventually Tiffany should smack the living crap out of Charlotte and/or knock her out."

The ECW veteran pointed out that an emotional connection to Stratton — the babyface in this feud — is what is currently lacking in this rivalry heading into WrestleMania 41.

Stratton, who has on numerous occasions claimed that Flair is the one who influenced her to become a wrestler, will defend her title against "The Queen" at WrestleMania 41, after Flair won the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match. The young star, who is seen as a top star in the future in the promotion, has been attacked a few times by Flair over the last few weeks.