Wrestlers Financially Compensated For WWE/TNA Cross-Promotion

Though the TNA/WWE working relationship has been a thing for nearly a year, it's certainly gotten a boost since the two sides made it official in January, with more TNA talents appearing in "WWE NXT," or vice versa, than ever before. This was especially true last week, when "NXT Roadblock" was built around TNA stars Moose and The Hardys wrestling Oba Femi and Fraxiom, while "NXT's" Cora Jade unsuccessfully challenged Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockout's Championship at TNA Sacrifice.

Naturally, this has led to some questions regarding the optics of the whole working relationship, particularly when it comes to whether talents get paid a little extra for working "NXT" or TNA, or if they are just paid what they receive in their contracts. During a recent Fightful Select "Select Answers" Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp answered that question, revealing that both TNA and "NXT" wrestlers receive extra pay when they make an appearance on the opposite brand. The exact amount wrestlers receive remains a mystery, but Sapp confirmed that talents received either a "bonus or additional pay."

The reason for that may not be what some expect though, as it was noted that counting an "NXT" star's appearance on TNA as a date on said "NXT" stars contract could be seen as a counter to the argument that wrestlers are independent contractors. As such, wrestlers getting paid extra for appearing on either TNA or "NXT" would give the appearance that talents are independent contractors, thus protecting both WWE and TNA from any possible antitrust issues that UFC faced in recent lawsuits.