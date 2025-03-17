Corey Graves Returns To WWE Raw Announce Desk With Pat McAfee Absent

Michael Cole has been reunited with the man he once claimed was the "best partner [he] ever had." On Monday's special European-based episode of "WWE Raw," Corey Graves made his reappearance on the main roster's broadcasting table alongside Cole.

Brussels cheered as the cameras zoomed in on Cole and Graves, both of whom were smiling widely for the camera. Cole welcomed back his broadcasting partner to the main roster, and announced that regular co-commentator Pat McAfee would not be appearing on the show tonight. Cole re-introduced Graves to the crowd, and Graves responded with grace before moving on with the show.

No comments were made in regards to Graves' most recent appearances on "NXT," and it is unclear whether Graves will be back in the States for the upcoming March 18 episode of WWE's developmental territory. Graves made wrestling news headlines after his January transfer to "NXT," which were accompanied by a selection of incendiary social media posts. Graves was temporarily taken off of WWE programming as a result of his outbursts, but was reinstated to his typical broadcasting duties soon after. No further reports of internal strife have been made regarding Graves and WWE, and Graves' appearance on the red brand may imply a close-to-normal relationship with the company.

It seems that McAfee is due to return to the "Raw" commentary table for the rest of WWE's European tour. It is unclear whether Graves will continue to accompany the promotion as they make their way through Europe, with future stops planned for Italy, Scotland, and London.