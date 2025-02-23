WWE's Michael Cole Comments On Corey Graves Situation: 'Best Partner I've Ever Had'

Last month, WWE commentator Corey Graves raised frustration about his move to the "WWE NXT" broadcast team, especially as someone seemingly said he was not "famous enough" for his own job. Graves hinted at sharing more insight on this situation on "NXT," but before he got the chance to do so, he was reportedly removed from the respective "NXT" show, leaving Booker T and Vic Joseph to resume a two-man booth. On a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Graves' former broadcast partner Michael Cole weighed in on the series of events.

"That's a strange situation," Cole said. "I love Corey, love him to death. I still don't understand all the dynamics of it. I know that he said something out on social media that was pretty critical of the company. He tried to explain to everyone that he was trying to generate some interest and maybe a type of a storyline. I don't think the company saw it that way. So I think him and the company are working that out. I love Corey to death. He is an unbelievable commentator. Beside [Pat] McAfee, he is probably the best partner I've ever had."

Following his absence from the January 14 edition of "NXT," reports suggested that Graves' unhappiness with WWE was legitimate. Given Cole's new comments however, it seems that Graves has instead claimed the opposite. Nevertheless, Graves returned to the WWE commentary desk on January 21 alongside Booker and Joseph and has remained there throughout the subsequent weeks. Graves and Cole previously worked together on the "WWE SmackDown" brand until the latter moved to "WWE Raw," with Pat McAfee slotted as his commentary partner.

