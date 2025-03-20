Jey Uso Looks Back On Infamous WWE Fastlane Presser

Jey Uso and his "YEET" catchphrase caught fire quickly with WWE fans and the star is now so popular after he started dropping the catchy phrase, it likely led to the decision for WWE to crown him Royal Rumble winner in 2025 and send him to a World Heavyweight Championship shot at WrestleMania. Uso partially has Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to thank for that. After the pair won the tag team championships at WWE Fastlane in 2023, they answered questions at a memorable press conference "after a few libations" on Rhodes' bus, according to the champion. Uso discussed the press conference with "SHAK Wrestling" and said he thought he'd get heat after what happened, but said things ended up going great for him.

"Just on the bus watching the show doing what we do. Then, they ring us, 'Hey. We need you at the press conference,'" Uso explained of that day. "I'm just like, 'Alright. Let's do it.' I'm glad we did it, because I got a 'YEET' shirt out of it. That's one of the first YEET merch [that] came out. ...I wish we would've walked in there with the champagne bottle, you know, when you win the NBA Finals or something... That was fun, man."

Though Rhodes and Uso only held the tag team championships for just over a week before losing the belts back to Finn Balor and Damian Priest, both are still doing well for themselves in WWE. After winning the Rumble by sending John Cena off the ring apron, Uso chose to challenge GUNTHER at WrestleMania 41 rather than Rhodes, who is going on to face a newly-heel Cena, who turned after winning the Elimination Chamber.

