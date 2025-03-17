Longtime WWE Raw Heel Reportedly Working Babyface On Live Events Ahead Of WrestleMania

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser has worked heel for a majority of his tenure WWE, but according to new reports, he's been working as a babyface back in his home country during WWE's European tour. According to Fightful Select, WWE recently held house shows in Hannover and Dortmund, where Kaiser defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The outlet was told that as of now, Kaiser is only being used as a babyface for live events and is not expected to work as a good guy on TV. However, crowd reactions could adjust that from week-to-week as WWE continues the tour in Europe ahead of WrestleMania 41. As of this writing, Kaiser isn't set for a match on the WrestleMania card and he hasn't been backing up World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER against Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso in recent weeks.

Kaiser lost to Penta in a No Holds Barred match on "WWE Raw" where after he won, Penta said he would be coming for the Intercontinental Championship. The pair have been feuding over the weeks, with Kaiser working as a heel on television, with the German star getting the win in a triple threat match against Penta and Pete Dunne on February 24. Kaiser also recently defeated Akira Tozawa on "WWE Main Event" filmed at Madison Square Garden.