Backstage News On Why WWE NXT Ring Announcer Mike Rome Replaced Alicia Taylor On Raw

Last week's "WWE Raw," held in New York's iconic Madison Square Garden, had one change to the ringside personnel as "WWE NXT" announcer Mike Rome was the announcer for the show, replacing regular announcer Alicia Taylor.

"Fightful Select" has provided an update on the reason why Taylor was replaced by Rome for the show. As per their report, Taylor was ill which forced WWE to bring Rome to the show, who, the report claims, just about made it for the show.

Rome himself had missed the March 4 edition of "NXT" and was replaced by Lilian Garcia for the show. But Rome made his return to the developmental brand for the "NXT Roadblock" edition last week. Rome was previously an announcer for both "Raw" and "SmackDown," before being moved to "NXT" last year, while Taylor was on "NXT" before being called up to the main roster.

Taylor, though, returned to the red brand for its first show in Europe in 2025, when WWE hosted "Raw" in Brussels, Belgium. Over the next two weeks, "Raw" will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, and London, England, before returning stateside. "SmackDown," meanwhile, was in Spain last week and will move to Bologna, Italy this week, followed by a trip to London, England the following week.