Mark Briscoe Traces The Long Arc Of His ROH Tenure

Although Mark Briscoe is now a regularly-featured member of the AEW roster, there was a time when he and his late brother, Jay Briscoe, were associated first and foremost with Ring of Honor. The brothers and tag team partners were at the company's very first show in 2002, at a point when Mark was still underage and couldn't legally take part in any matches. Their relationship with the company would continue across its various eras until Jay's death in 2023.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge ahead of AEW Revolution, Mark recalled the "whirlwind" period when it looked as though ROH was going to shut down before it was purchased by AEW owner Tony Khan. After sharing how thankful he was that ROH is still under operation, the wrestler reflected on his many years with the promotion.

"Been all over the place, seen the world thanks to Ring of Honor," Briscoe said. "Went from being a 17-year-old kid who wasn't even allowed to wrestle — I just walked my brother down to the ring — to being a 30-something-year-old man with a bunch of kids. ... I went from being a kid to being a father with kids all with this same company."

Mark and Jay consistently wrestled ROH matches for about 20 years, and Mark has continued his affiliation with the brand since Jay's death. As a duo, Mark and Jay held the company's tag team title 13 times, with both men also achieving various singles accolades along the way. In the years before Jay's death, the Briscoe Brothers garnered strong acclaim for a series of ROH pay-per-view matches against FTR, culminating in a Double Dog Collar Match at ROH Final Battle 2022.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.