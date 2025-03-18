Matt Hardy Discusses 'Disconnect' That Occurs With AEW

Matt Hardy signed with AEW in 2020 and spent four years with the promotion, featured as a singles performer, manager for Private Party, and eventually in a short-lived tag team run with his brother, Jeff Hardy. Though he's since moved on, Matt had a first-hand look at how the company operates, and speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the TNA star explained that there's one area of AEW's infrastructure that he believes could use some improvement.

"One thing Tony Khan does great is provide wrestling pay-per-views that have absolutely amazing wrestling," Hardy said. "I think he usually always hits home runs on those. I just think sometimes connecting the dots, TV to TV to TV, and story elements — I think sometimes that is maybe where the disconnect happens."

According to Hardy, once Khan has a solid plan in place for a PPV lineup, things often start coming together. However, if Khan doesn't find a spot for a certain performer, Hardy believes that it's easy for wrestlers to get lost in the shuffle. He cited Private Party, Wardlow, and Daniel Garcia as examples of that.

"I just want to see them follow through, especially when somebody gets hot," Hardy continued.

The TNA star acknowledged that he's been too busy lately to watch recent episodes of "AEW Dynamite," with co-host Jon Alba sharing his belief that the show has gotten better over the last few months. Hardy did state that he and other wrestlers are rooting for the promotion's success, as its existence benefits the entire industry.

Hardy is currently one half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions alongside his brother, Jeff. In addition to their TNA schedule, the two have taken part in the company's working agreement with WWE, appearing on recent episodes of "WWE NXT."

